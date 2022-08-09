Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,395 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 69.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after buying an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,713,000 after buying an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading

