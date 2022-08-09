FY2026 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.64 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.39% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.