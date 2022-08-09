Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

