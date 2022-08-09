Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.75.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

NYSE CDE opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

