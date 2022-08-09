iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $178.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.58.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.50. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.80.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

