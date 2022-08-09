HC Wainwright Trims Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price to $57.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.92.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $62.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.