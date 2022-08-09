Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 950.90 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

