EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $440.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $451.54.

EPAM opened at $427.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

