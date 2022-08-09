APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

