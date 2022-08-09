BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

