Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $156.42 Average PT from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.74.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
