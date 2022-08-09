Piper Sandler Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $39.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.47.

Shares of DOCS opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. Doximity has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $115,584,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 2,033.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

