Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $78.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.63.

ARVN stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

