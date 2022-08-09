BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

Evercore ISI cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

