Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $547.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.23.

Insider Activity at Repare Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $9,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $9,187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,186,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,011,604 shares in the company, valued at $46,855,534.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,762,075 shares of company stock valued at $19,412,565. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

