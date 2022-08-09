SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.93.
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
