SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.93.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.