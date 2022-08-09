TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TPIC. UBS Group restated a maintains rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.64. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $44.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

