Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $253.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $293.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.50.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,254 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

