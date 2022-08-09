Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.62.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
