Shell Asset Management Co. Has $92,000 Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Neenah by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neenah in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $537.25 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

