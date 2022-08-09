Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Stock Performance

NYSE PUK opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Prudential

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.00) to GBX 1,685 ($20.36) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,579.50.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

