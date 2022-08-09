Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,410 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,413 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,071,000 shares of company stock worth $205,251,180. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,316.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

