Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 289 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,436. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.