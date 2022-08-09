Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $122,000 in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMTB shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,638 shares of company stock valued at $45,105. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $961.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

