SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,510 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

JMIA stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.