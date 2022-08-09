Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 347,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 132,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,857.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

