Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Argo Group International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

