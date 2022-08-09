SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 162,265 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 354.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 263,111 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 948,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 92,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

