Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.18% of Orion Group worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 138,624 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.83. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.