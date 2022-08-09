Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,414 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $295,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $696.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

