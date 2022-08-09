Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 73.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.36). LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $270.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LX. Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CLSA cut shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

