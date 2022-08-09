Shell Asset Management Co. Has $129,000 Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 256,864 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $681.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

