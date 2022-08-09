SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OPRX stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $431.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

