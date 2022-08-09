Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 69.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 224,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,908.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.