SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Olympic Steel worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olympic Steel

In other Olympic Steel news, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $204,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,712.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $204,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,712.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,509 shares of company stock worth $2,022,309 in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Articles

