SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 327,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,209 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLW opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $713.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

