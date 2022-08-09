SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 77,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

