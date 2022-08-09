SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 304.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ocugen by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $6,164,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 985,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 549,841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 472,438 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $667,275 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OCGN opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $614.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 4.25. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

