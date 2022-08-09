SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 47,001 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

