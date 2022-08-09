JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 17,400 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00.
JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of JELD stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
