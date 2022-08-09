JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 17,400 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JELD stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.