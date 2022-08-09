Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Director Deborah L. Mccoy Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ETN stock opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

