Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.31.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.76 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$10.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Salim Manji purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,975,283.75. Insiders purchased 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881 over the last 90 days.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

