Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 5,078 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

