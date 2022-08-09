BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director C L. Craig, Jr. Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $293,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $112.00.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 38.21%. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.