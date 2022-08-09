Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.76 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

