Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.50.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDI opened at C$4.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.26. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.96 million and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.80 million. Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

