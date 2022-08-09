AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOS. National Bankshares cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.71.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Price Performance

BOS stock opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. Analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.