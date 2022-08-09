AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOS. National Bankshares cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.71.
BOS stock opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.31.
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
