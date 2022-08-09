Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on D.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.00.

D.UN opened at C$19.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The stock has a market cap of C$930.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$18.52 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.87.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,362.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,548,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,261,748.47. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,362.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,548,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,261,748.47. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares in the company, valued at C$293,805,618.33. Insiders have bought 132,400 shares of company stock worth $2,673,548 in the last three months.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

