Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 target price (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.39.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

TSE CHR opened at C$3.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.77. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.56.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

