Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$13.36 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$19.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Insider Transactions at Héroux-Devtek
In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$893,060.44.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
Read More
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.