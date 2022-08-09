Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$13.36 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$19.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

